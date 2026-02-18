Stones pelted, drones deployed: Farmers' protest in Bathinda turns violent 

The Punjab Police resorted to tear gas shelling on Wednesday to stop members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) from marching toward the deputy commissioner's office in Bathinda. This was the second such action in 12 days, as protesters demanded the release of their two jailed senior leaders. The police action led to protests and a dharna near Jeond village, where several protesters were detained and others dispersed.

Protest impact Farmers 1st block highway, later march toward city The farmers first staged a sit-in on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway, disrupting traffic, sources told IE. However, they later moved their dharna to an internal village road in Jeond amid heavy police presence. As they tried to march toward the city, police blocked their way and fired tear gas shells. Drones were also seen hovering over the area, though it was unclear if they were used for surveillance or dispersing tear gas shells.

Criticism voiced Police attacked us, demolished villager's shed: Mann Shingara Singh Mann, president of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) Bathinda district, slammed the police action as unprovoked and excessive. He alleged that the police attacked them while they were peacefully gathered in a village "dera" and even demolished a villager's shed. "One youngster was forcibly taken into custody from the dharna, and houses in adjoining villages were raided," he said. Mann claimed this was a violation of human rights as they awaited a legal decision on their leaders' bail.

Condemnation expressed KMM accuses Punjab government of suppressing farmers' voices Sarwan Singh Pandher, coordinator of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), also condemned the police action and accused the Bhagwant Mann government of suppressing farmers' voices on Union Minister Amit Shah's orders. He alleged that the central government was trying to implement controversial policies like the draft electricity amendment bill and US-India trade deal decisions by crushing farmer movements in Punjab.

