Study shows sea levels started rising in late 1950s India Sep 01, 2025

Turns out, sea levels in the central Indian Ocean started rising way earlier than most people thought—back in the late 1950s, not just from the 1990s.

Researchers led by Paul Kench at the National University of Singapore studied coral microatolls on a Maldivian reef and tracked a 0.3-meter rise between 1930 and 2019.

This shakes up old assumptions about when climate change really began affecting ocean levels.