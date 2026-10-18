Sudden downpour at Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal causes stampede, 19 dead
India
A sudden downpour during Durga Puja celebrations at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal on Saturday evening led to a tragic stampede, leaving 19 people dead and around 25 injured.
Survivors like Sonu Pal shared how panic set in as everyone rushed for shelter, Pal said, "My mother died before my eyes; I too might not have survived."
Sonu Pal recalled being trampled
People described being trapped and crushed as the crowd pressed forward.
Another survivor, Sonu Pal, recalled being stuck and trampled as others tried to escape.