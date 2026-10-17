Sudden rush at Chorbagan Durga Puja injures 25 in Kolkata
India
A crowded Saturday evening at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata turned chaotic when it started raining and a sudden rush left at least 25 people injured.
At least 25 people were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in serious condition, and thankfully, there is no official word of any deaths.
Suvendu Adhikari visits injured at hospital
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and top officials visited the hospital to check on those injured.
Disaster management teams were sent to manage the crowd, and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee shared her shock, wishing everyone a speedy recovery.