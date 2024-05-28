Next Article

Sugar content limits proposed for packaged foods

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:23 pm May 28, 202404:23 pm

What's the story The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have proposed sugar content limits for packaged foods and beverages. This is the first time such a recommendation has been made, as reported by Economic Times. The new guidelines could potentially impact a wide array of products including branded soft drinks, juices, cookies, ice-creams, and cereals.

Industry response to new sugar guidelines

The new sugar content guidelines were reportedly not developed in consultation with major packaged food and beverage companies. These companies plan to jointly approach the ICMR and NIN within 10 days regarding this issue. Executives from these firms have labeled the new guidelines as impractical, expressing concerns that if enforced, most companies will need to alter their product formulations.

Sugar content controversy in popular products

This development comes after reports of added sugar in products like Cerelac and Bournvita. A Swiss investigative organization found that Nestle added sugar, either as sucrose or honey, to samples of Nido and Cerelac, both infant food products. In December 2023, Cadbury's Bournvita reduced its added sugar content by 14.4% following social media criticism led by influencer Revant Himatsingka. To recall, the government recently requested e-commerce websites to remove Bournvita from their "healthy drinks" section.