Bindeshwar Pathak (80), who revolutionized sanitation in India, passes away

Written by Athik Saleh August 15, 2023 | 05:10 pm 1 min read

Bindeshwar Pathak was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1991

Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, passed away earlier today at the age of 80 due to cardiac arrest. As a social activist, Pathak's groundbreaking work in sanitation and hygiene earned him numerous national and international accolades. In 1991, he won India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. Pathak spent his last moments in AIIMS, Delhi.

Sulabh International has built over 54mn government toilets

Sulabh International is an organization dedicated to promoting human rights, environmental sanitation, and social reforms through education. Under Pathak's visionary leadership, the organization successfully constructed 1.3 million household toilets and 54 million government toilets using innovative designs. Furthermore, Sulabh International spearheaded a movement to discourage manual cleaning of human waste and has amassed a network of around 50,000 dedicated volunteers.

New York City declared April 14 as 'Bindeshwar Pathak Day'

Throughout his illustrious career, Pathak received several prestigious awards, such as the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in Public Administration, Academics, and Management in 2017. In recognition of his remarkable contributions, New York City declared April 14 as "Bindeshwar Pathak Day" in 2016. Additionally, he served as the Brand Ambassador for the Swachh Rail Mission of Indian Railways.

