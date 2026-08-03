Supreme Court allows states to drop minor charges against students
India
Big news for student protesters: The Supreme Court now says states can drop cases against students charged with minor offenses: think things like traffic violations.
Only those accused of serious crimes will still face legal action.
This update came after concerns that earlier court orders were too broad and led to unnecessary police action.
Supreme Court schedules Jantar Mantar hearing
The court made it clear: relief should only be denied to people facing serious charges, not everyone caught up in protests.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also looking into claims that police went overboard during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protests, including using pellet guns and electrical weapons.
A detailed discussion on a possible judicial investigation is set for August 18.