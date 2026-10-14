Supreme Court asks MEA to ease claims for 51 Indians
The Supreme Court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs to consider issuing a public notice inviting the families of 51 Indians who lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to seek assistance and compensation.
The court wants all the paperwork and DNA checks made easier, so families do not face extra hurdles.
It is also checking if compensation claims have been processed for six families so far.
District Legal Services assist bereaved families
District Legal Services Authorities of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh will now provide free legal help to these families, while India's embassy in Russia is working with local authorities to speed things up.
The court also mentioned ongoing efforts to find 77 recruits, seven of whom were confirmed as missing, and is examining the case of Sikandar Singh, who is currently held in a Russian prison.