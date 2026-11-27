Supreme Court asks why Tamil Nadu officials ignored lamp order
The Supreme Court has called out top Tamil Nadu officials, including the chief secretary, DGP, and Madurai collector, for ignoring its order about lighting a ceremonial lamp at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon.
The court said these leaders followed political instructions instead of the law and now wants a full explanation of what happened behind the scenes.
Trustees frozen, CRPF secures Thiruparankundram Deepathoon
Earlier, the Supreme Court had put the board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple on hold and told officials to ensure the lamp was lit at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon using the flame lit at Uchaipillaiyar mandapam.
When things didn't go as planned, security was handed over to CRPF because state police fell short.
Even after an apology from Tamil Nadu blaming the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities, the court made it clear: ignoring its orders isn't okay and could lead to serious consequences.