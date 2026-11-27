Earlier, the Supreme Court had put the board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple on hold and told officials to ensure the lamp was lit at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon using the flame lit at Uchaipillaiyar mandapam.

When things didn't go as planned, security was handed over to CRPF because state police fell short.

Even after an apology from Tamil Nadu blaming the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities, the court made it clear: ignoring its orders isn't okay and could lead to serious consequences.