Supreme Court dissolves Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple Board of Trustees
The Supreme Court just dissolved the Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple Board of Trustees after a direct court order about where to light the Karthigai Deepam festival lamp was ignored.
Instead of following instructions, the trustees chose their own spot, so all five, who'd only been in charge for two weeks, the Supreme Court ordered the board's immediate dissolution.
New board installed before court hearing
A new board has already stepped in, filling a gap left after previous trustees quit under political pressure back in July.
This quick switch-up has stirred some controversy since it happened right before a Supreme Court hearing on the same festival dispute was scheduled.
The court has been hands-on with this temple since 2026.