Supreme Court gives AAP's Deepak Singla 3 weeks interim bail
AAP leader Deepak Singla just got three weeks of interim bail from the Supreme Court.
He's been in jail for over six months in a money laundering case tied to an alleged ₹155 crore bank fraud, and requested bail because his father had already undergone a "high risk liver transplant."
Agencies cite large sums in accounts
The Supreme Court told the Punjab and Haryana High Court to quickly hear his regular bail plea within two weeks.
While agencies pointed to large sums found in his accounts, Singla's side argued he wasn't named in the main charges and that someone else accused had already gotten bail.
He's known for contesting Delhi Assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar constituency and taking on organizational roles in Delhi, Goa, and Maharashtra.