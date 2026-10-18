Supreme Court mandates travel insurance for station counter tickets
India
Starting October 27, Indian Railways will make travel insurance mandatory for all tickets bought at station counters, not just online.
This Supreme Court move, announced by Justices Amanullah and Mahadevan, comes after the Odisha train accident petition and aims to give passengers buying tickets at station counters extra protection.
Payouts depend on insurance policy rules
Right now, online tickets offer optional insurance for just 45 paise per person.
With this change, eligible passengers get covered, but payouts will depend on the policy rules, not every case means a big claim.
If you ever need to file a claim, keep your ticket safe.
Indian Railways will share more details on how offline claims will work.