Supreme Court of India questions KitKat, Cerelac and Fanta differences
The Supreme Court of India has questioned why big brands like KitKat, Cerelac, and Fanta have different ingredients and labels in India compared with countries like the US or the UK.
The judges made it clear that Indian consumers deserve the same quality and transparency as anyone else.
Indian Cerelac and Fanta sweeter
Investigations found Indian versions of these products often have more sugar and artificial colors than their European counterparts.
For example, Cerelac here contains added sugar while some European ones don't, and Fanta sold in India packs extra sugar and an artificial dye.
Health warnings on Indian packaging are also less noticeable.
Supreme Court tells FSSAI red labels
To fix this, the court has told the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to make nutrition labels clearer, think red hexagonal warnings on foods high in fat, sugar, or salt, so shoppers can make better choices.