Supreme Court order brings CRPF to Thiruparankundram Hill for deepam
Security is tight at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai as the CRPF steps in ahead of the big Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting festival on Saturday.
This follows a Supreme Court order to resolve a dispute over where lamps should be lit, aiming to protect both the temple and dargah on the hill.
Supreme Court issues contempt notices
After state officials did not follow its earlier instructions, the Supreme Court issued contempt notices and made it clear: lamps can be lit at Deepathoon, at least 50 meters from the dargah, and at designated locations on the hill, subject to a 50-metre buffer around the dargah.
To keep things fair and traditional, two retired High Court judges, Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, will oversee its administration as receivers.