Supreme Court permits states including Delhi to drop NEET FIRs
Big news for NEET protesters: The Supreme Court says states like Delhi can drop FIRs against students who protested the exam, so long as they don't have serious criminal records.
The bench made it clear this move is only for those with clean backgrounds.
Supreme Court defines 'criminal antecedents' narrowly
The court explained "criminal antecedents" means "grave and heinous offenses," not minor stuff.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured everyone that peaceful protesters won't be targeted, but over 2,700 people accused of major offenses will still have their cases go forward.
SC will probe police force claims
There were concerns raised about police using force during protests, including tear gas.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted 300 videos as evidence and called for accountability from top police officials.
The Supreme Court has stood by the right to peaceful protest and will look further into these claims at the next hearing on August 18.