Supreme Court quashes notice seeking X data on Abhishek Upadhyay
India
The Supreme Court has thrown out a police notice that wanted X (formerly Twitter) to hand over data on journalist Abhishek Upadhyay.
Upadhyay had reported alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple, and he was involved in a road rage FIR in Ghaziabad.
The judges said the police's data request went too far and flagged serious privacy concerns.
Supreme Court limits police data requests
The court made it clear: personal data requests should not go beyond what's needed for the alleged crime.
Upadhyay can now challenge the FIR without worrying about pressure from authorities.
The court allowed Upadhyay to approach the court for mandatory guidelines on the collection of personal data by the police during investigations.