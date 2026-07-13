Supreme Court selects L Nageswara Rao to mediate Kalyani dispute
The Supreme Court has brought in retired Justice L Nageswara Rao to mediate a high-stakes property dispute between industrialist Babasaheb Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath.
The top court wants things sorted fast: Justice Rao has just two weeks to try and help both sides reach common ground.
Bombay hearings paused, Rao seasoned jurist
The Supreme Court also told the Bombay High Court to pause related hearings until mediation is over, really pushing for a peaceful solution this time (even though earlier talks didn't work out).
Justice Rao isn't new to tough cases: he's a former Supreme Court judge known for handling big legal battles, including overturning former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's conviction.
The hope: his experience can finally bring some closure for the Kalyani family.