Supreme Court stays Pawan Khera bail, return in 3 weeks
The Supreme Court has put on hold Congress leader Pawan Khera's transit anticipatory bail, which was earlier granted by the Telangana High Court.
Khera had made allegations at a press conference about Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife and said those items were not declared in the CM's election affidavit.
The case will be back in court in about three weeks.
Assam government challenges Telangana bail
This all started after Khera accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of having undeclared passports and foreign properties, claims the Sarmas have firmly denied.
The Assam government was not happy with the Telangana court's bail decision and challenged it, arguing that applying for bail outside Assam was not right.
Now, the Supreme Court has asked Khera and others to respond to this challenge before deciding what comes next.