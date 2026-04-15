Supreme Court stays Pawan Khera bail, return in 3 weeks

Assam government challenges Telangana bail

This all started after Khera accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of having undeclared passports and foreign properties, claims the Sarmas have firmly denied.

The Assam government was not happy with the Telangana court's bail decision and challenged it, arguing that applying for bail outside Assam was not right.

Now, the Supreme Court has asked Khera and others to respond to this challenge before deciding what comes next.