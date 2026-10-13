Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi defamation trial, to review summons
The Supreme Court has hit pause on the criminal defamation trial against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
This all started after his September 2018 comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi were the subject of a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court.
Now, the top court will review whether the Bombay High Court was right to let those summons stand.
Complaint alleges Rahul Gandhi insulted Modi
Back in 2018, BJP member Mahesh Shrishrimal filed a complaint saying Gandhi insulted Modi and the BJP during a Rajasthan rally and on X, formerly Twitter.
After Mumbai's Girgaon court began proceedings in 2019, Gandhi tried to get the case dropped but did not succeed.
He later denied all allegations in a petition, and with this Supreme Court stay, everything is paused until it decides if those summons should stick.