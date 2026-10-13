Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi petition seeking voter list audit
India
The Supreme Court has hit pause on Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders' petition about possible errors in the latest voter list updates.
Their plea, filed after the October 12, 2026 march, says large-scale voter deletions and irregularities during a recent revision and asks for the process to be stopped while also seeking an independent audit led by a retired Supreme Court judge to check things out.
Supreme Court registry finds 14 issues
The court isn't hearing the case yet because its registry found 14 technical issues with the petition, like the absence of a clear copy of the ID card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and certain illegible or missing pages.