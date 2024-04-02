Next Article

Patanjali misleading ads case: Ramdev may appear before SC today

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:24 am Apr 02, 202409:24 am

What's the story Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev is likely to appear in person before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the "misleading advertisements" case. On March 19, the court pulled up the company for failing to respond to a contempt notice in the case and ordered Ramdev and Patanjali's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it. Two days later, Balkrishna had apologized to the apex court for his company's misleading claims about its products and their medicinal efficacy.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On February 27, the SC directed Patanjali to immediately halt all electronic and print advertisements containing "misleading information" about its products. It also came down heavily on the Centre for not taking any action against the false advertisements by the company. The court criticized the government, saying it was "sitting with its eye closed." This came after the court's warning to Patanjali in November 2023—while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association—against making "misleading" claims in advertisements.

In affidavit

Balkrishna offers 'unqualified apology'

Last month, in his affidavit, Balkrishna offered an "unqualified apology" and pledged that such advertisements would not be circulated in the future. He also said that Patanjali's objective is to inspire citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles by using their products—which are supported by Ayurvedic research. He added that the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, which bans advertisements promoting magic cure claims, is "archaic." Balkrishna asserted that Patanjali now holds "evidence-based scientific data" from clinical research conducted in Ayurveda.

Ramdev's response

Give us death penalty if false claims proven: Ramdev

After the SC's warning in November, Ramdev hit back saying that his company was not spreading false information. He claimed that Patanjali cures diseases like type 1 diabetes, thyroid issues, high blood pressure, and obesity through yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy. Talking about the SC's warning, he said that he respects the court, the country's law, and the Constitution. He instead challenged authorities, saying, "If we are spreading false claims... Give the death penalty."

Association's plea

IMA highlights disparaging statements in advertisements

To recall, the IMA in its petition had highlighted several ads that allegedly depicted allopathy and doctors negatively. The IMA argued that the "disparaging" statements were made by firms producing ayurvedic medicines, intending to mislead the public. The counsel for the IMA pointed out that these advertisements implied that medical practitioners themselves were dying despite taking modern medicines. The top court had previously asked the counsel representing the Centre to find a solution for misleading medical advertisements.