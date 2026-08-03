Supreme Court to hear August 17 arguments on transgender amendment
The Supreme Court is set to hear final arguments on August 17 about the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.
Justice Bagchi said the bench was particularly concerned about safeguarding the rights of transgender persons who had already been issued Transgender (TG) identity cards.
Petitioners worry that their existing rights could be taken away if this amendment goes through.
Petitioners say amendment threatens basic rights
Petitioners say the amendment makes it harder for self-identified transgender people to be recognized, which could violate basic rights like equality and freedom.
There are also worries about medical care getting disrupted and trouble with international travel.
The government's legal team asked for more time to sort out these complex issues, including succession laws.
The Supreme Court will also look at a fresh plea from a transgender petitioner who faces barriers in applying for public service jobs, hoping to address everything together in one go.