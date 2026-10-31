Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya temple location petition November 2
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on November 2 about whether the Ram temple in Ayodhya sits exactly where the 2019 court order specified.
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Case Trust, which filed the plea, wants an independent survey and a committee to clearly mark out the temple's boundaries.
Petition seeks records and maps preservation
Along with clarifying the site, the petition asks for all original records and maps of the temple area to be preserved.
It also suggests digitizing donations and having yearly audits by India's top auditor to keep things transparent.
This move follows the historic 2019 verdict that settled decades-old disputes over Ayodhya's land.