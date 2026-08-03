Supreme Court to review plea on Sansad Chalo minors' arrests
The Supreme Court is about to review a petition sparked by the Sansad Chalo student protest from July 20.
The retired Air Force officer behind the plea claims protest organizers stirred up unrest with inflammatory statements, even as the government tried to calm things down.
He's also worried about minors facing criminal charges for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi.
Petition seeks uniform rules, community service
The petition calls out uneven rules across states when it comes to arrests and FIRs.
Instead of prosecution, it suggests minors should do at least seven days of community service, hoping this would be a more positive way to handle things.
The officer feels the Supreme Court needs to step in so everyone gets treated fairly and consistently, no matter where they are.