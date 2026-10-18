Suspected intoxicated driver injures journalist and family in Gurugram crash
India
A late-night crash in Gurugram's Sector 83 left a journalist, her husband, and her elderly mother-in-law injured after a driver suspected of being intoxicated rammed his SUV into five vehicles.
The accident happened around 9:20pm on October 14 while the family was traveling in their Kia Sonet.
FIR filed, driver gets station bail
Police quickly seized the SUV and said the driver was suspected of being under the influence.
Medical help was provided to those hurt, and a first information report (FIR) was filed for rash driving and assault.
Even though he was arrested, the driver received station bail since the charges carry less than seven years' punishment.