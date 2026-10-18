Suspected militants torch at least 15 Kuki homes in Manipur
India
On Saturday, October 17, 2026, suspected militants set fire to at least 15 houses belonging to the Kuki community in Chassad village, Kamjong district.
Many families had to escape into nearby forests and seek shelter at an army camp.
Earlier the same day, another attack left one Kuki civilian dead and four injured.
Nemcha Kipgen urges protection
Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen called the violence heartbreaking and urged officials to stay alert and protect everyone affected. She promised action against those responsible.
Security forces, including Assam Rifles, BSF, and local police, have been deployed to calm tensions.
Meanwhile, a separate attack also injured three Tangkhul Naga civilians in Kamjong's district headquarters, adding to worries about safety in the area.