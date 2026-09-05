Right-wing influencer detained after protest at Parliament Street police station

Initially, an FIR was registered under BNS sections 115(2) and 126(2), but these were later expanded to include the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A second FIR was also filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after Bhardwaj allegedly threatened Azad's minor daughter with rape.

Despite being detained on June 23, Bhardwaj was released hours later.