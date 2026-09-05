Right-wing influencer detained after protest at Parliament Street police station
What's the story
Delhi Police detained 21-year-old right-wing content creator Swatantra Bhardwaj on Friday. The detention came after a massive protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other political figures at the Parliament Street police station. Bhardwaj is accused of severely injuring Sanjay Azad, a 38-year-old Dalit man, during protests at Jantar Mantar on June 23.
Legal proceedings
FIRs filed under multiple sections
Initially, an FIR was registered under BNS sections 115(2) and 126(2), but these were later expanded to include the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
A second FIR was also filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after Bhardwaj allegedly threatened Azad's minor daughter with rape.
Despite being detained on June 23, Bhardwaj was released hours later.
Controversial statements
Bhardwaj's remarks spark political outrage
The controversy escalated when Bhardwaj admitted to attacking Azad during a video podcast. He said, "I cracked the skull of...(the) father. It should be a case of attempted murder."
He also claimed political connections with Union minister Chirag Paswan and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, saying they were like family to him.
In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders came out in support of Azad's daughter.
Official complaint
Union minister Paswan files complaint, protest ends
Union minister Paswan has filed an official complaint against Bhardwaj. He called the incident "extremely serious" and demanded a fair investigation.
Azad, who suffered seven stitches on his head, alleged police inaction and claimed Bhardwaj's associates threatened his daughter.
The protest at Parliament Street ended after police assured that Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.
Pawar has also filed a complaint against Bhardwaj for "falsely and publicly" citing his name in connection with the assault.