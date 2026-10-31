Tamil Nadu CM Vijay suspends deputy jail superintendent N Ramalingam
India
After a jailbreak at Theni district prison, Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay has suspended Deputy Jail Superintendent N Ramalingam, saying security just wasn't up to the mark.
Ramalingam had only been in the role since August 2024.
Authorities recapture inmates, suspend 17 personnel
17 personnel were placed under suspension. All 17 inmates who broke out have since been caught.
Now, authorities are moving them to high-security prisons and upgrading surveillance across all state prisons to help prevent anything like this from happening again.