Thampu urges probe into 124 Attappady infant deaths, ₹500 cr
The Thampu tribal collective is urging a proper investigation into the ongoing infant deaths in Attappady, Kerala: 124 babies have died since 2012, even though nearly ₹500 crore has gone into health care.
During Health Minister K Muraleedharan's visit on October 31, 2026, Thampu's convener K A Ramu said it is time to look at both health and social issues behind these tragedies.
Thampu outlines 2 step nutrition plan
Thampu has laid out a two-step plan to tackle problems like low birth weight and breastfeeding struggles.
It is pushing for better awareness of government schemes, mobile ration shops in remote villages, and fixing bed shortages at Nutrition Rehabilitation Centers.
The group also wants health education in tribal languages and a seat at the table in hospital management, so their voices actually get heard.