Thampu urges probe into 124 Attappady infant deaths, ₹500 cr

The Thampu tribal collective is urging a proper investigation into the ongoing infant deaths in Attappady, Kerala: 124 babies have died since 2012, even though nearly ₹500 crore has gone into health care.

During Health Minister K Muraleedharan's visit on October 31, 2026, Thampu's convener K A Ramu said it is time to look at both health and social issues behind these tragedies.