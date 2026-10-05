'The Prime Minister's Table' reveals Narendra Modi's kadhi khichdi preference
A new book, The Prime Minister's Table: Delicacies and Diplomacies from the Era of Nehru to Modi, dishes out fun facts about what India's prime ministers like to eat.
Turns out, Prime Minister Modi is all about kadhi khichdi, a true nod to his Gujarati roots.
The book also shares that leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee enjoyed more elaborate meals, showing just how varied their tastes were.
PM spouses and meals reflect diplomacy
The book highlights how prime ministers' spouses helped shape memorable dining moments, like Sheila Gujral's Russian salad or Lal Bahadur Shastri's dinners with his wife.
Even official meals, such as the vegetarian BRICS dinner, are used to reflect bigger ideas like sustainability.
All in all, the stories go beyond politics and offer a peek into India's cultural and diplomatic traditions through food.