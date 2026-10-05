'The Prime Minister's Table' reveals Narendra Modi's kadhi khichdi preference

A new book, The Prime Minister's Table: Delicacies and Diplomacies from the Era of Nehru to Modi, dishes out fun facts about what India's prime ministers like to eat.

Turns out, Prime Minister Modi is all about kadhi khichdi, a true nod to his Gujarati roots.

The book also shares that leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee enjoyed more elaborate meals, showing just how varied their tastes were.