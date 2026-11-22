Thief enters via ventilator, steals ornaments from Madurai Tanishq showroom
A single thief managed to steal gold and diamond ornaments from Madurai's newly opened Tanishq showroom.
He slipped in through an unscrewed terrace ventilator, used an unfinished elevator shaft to reach the ground floor, and got away before anyone noticed.
Employees only realized what happened the next morning when they found empty cases scattered everywhere.
About 30% of showroom stock stolen
About 30% of the showroom's stock, 3,324 ornaments, was taken, with no signs of forced entry.
The heist has put a spotlight on jewelry store security across Madurai.