Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends flights October 20 for Arattu procession
India
Heads up if you're flying in or out of Thiruvananthapuram on October 20. Flight services will be suspended from 4pm to 9pm.
This is for the Arattu procession at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, a ritual that's been part of the city's heritage for decades.
Travelers should double-check flight times with their airlines.
Ceremonial idol bath at Shangumugham Beach
The closure supports a long-standing tradition where temple idols are taken in a procession to Shangumugham Beach for a ceremonial bath, something that began centuries ago.
The airport has paused operations twice every year for decades for this event, even under new management.