Thought Parliament was railway station? Delhi cops bust teen's myth
A 19-year-old from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Friday for trying to climb over the wall at Delhi's Parliament House.
The teen, Ram Kumar Bind, told police he thought the building was a railway station because he heard train sounds nearby.
Security acted fast and caught him before he could get inside.
Bind will be sent home after legal steps
Bind's father shared that his son has been struggling with mental confusion lately and had traveled to Delhi without telling anyone.
After legal steps are done, Bind will be sent home to his family.