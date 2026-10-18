Thousands of Sabarimala pilgrims stuck for hours on Nilackal-Pampa route
India
Thousands of Sabarimala pilgrims were left stuck for hours on Sunday after major traffic jams and too few busses on the Nilackal-Pampa route.
Frustrated by the delays, many joined protests as ongoing road repairs and even an accident made things worse.
K. Muraleedharan urges Sabarimala crowd management
Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan admitted things need to improve fast, especially with more visitors expected during the upcoming Mandalam season.
He has called for better crowd management before the temple closes on October 22, and 800 personnel have been assigned crowd management duties, of whom 500 have already reached the Sannidhanam.