Three migrant sanitation workers die in Pune from toxic gas

Fifty 2 sanitation workers' families unpaid

Even after such tragedies, many families don't get the support they deserve: 52 families haven't received any compensation so far.

States such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra report the most deaths.

The Pune incident is now under police investigation to check whether safety rules were ignored.

There's a need for better safety gear, proper training, and fair compensation so these essential workers aren't left unprotected or unsupported.