Three migrant sanitation workers die in Pune from toxic gas
India
Three migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh lost their lives while cleaning a drainage tank in Pune after being exposed to toxic gasses.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case: more than 620 sanitation workers have died across India since 2017, highlighting just how risky and overlooked their jobs are.
Fifty 2 sanitation workers' families unpaid
Even after such tragedies, many families don't get the support they deserve: 52 families haven't received any compensation so far.
States such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra report the most deaths.
The Pune incident is now under police investigation to check whether safety rules were ignored.
There's a need for better safety gear, proper training, and fair compensation so these essential workers aren't left unprotected or unsupported.