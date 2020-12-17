The tiger census through camera trapping method has started in West Bengal's Sundarbans, which, according to the last estimate, was home to 96 big cats, an official said. The camera installation process has been completed in the first phase in the Sundarbans, one of the largest mangrove forests in the world. The movement of the big cats will also be monitored for a month.

Cameras 1,164 cameras will be installed at 582 locations in Sundarbans

Sundarbans Tiger Reserve field director Tapas Das said, "We have already installed many cameras. The forest department will also put 272 more in January. Overall 1,164 cameras will be installed at 582 locations this time." Altogether, 10 teams comprising 120 forest personnel are taking part in the exercise, he further said.

Technique New technology replaced Pugmark method

Tiger estimation in the mangrove forest had traditionally been done by the pugmark method, the forest official said. The last counting exercise was primarily based on camera trapping technique, he added. The pugmark method was field-friendly, but due to some drawbacks, the Project Tiger authorities developed a new methodology for monitoring of tigers, co-predators, prey and habitat.

Data Last census reported an increase in number of tigers

According to the last census, the tiger population in the Sundarbans reserve forest had increased to 96 from the previous estimate of 88. Of the 4,200 square km area in the Sundarbans, 3,700 square km is the habitat of big cats.

Method Camera trapping technique more reliable