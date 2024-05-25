Next Article

MP: 3 children, bathing in river after funeral, drown

By Chanshimla Varah 01:25 pm May 25, 2024

What's the story Three children, including two siblings, drowned while taking a bath in the Lakhundar river in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening. According to Shashi Upadhyay, the officer in charge of Nalkheda police station, the children were part of a group that had gone to the river for a bath following a family member's funeral. When the group returned to the bank after their bath, they discovered the children were missing.

Bodies of missing children recovered from river

The authorities were immediately informed, and a search operation was swiftly launched. The bodies of the three children were later fished out from the river with the help of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel. The three victims have been identified as seven-year-old Monu, his eight-year-old sister Muskan, and their seven-year-old relative Pankaj.