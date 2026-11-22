Rajasthan: 9 members of family killed in road accident
What's the story
A tragic road accident on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan's Kota district claimed the lives of nine members of a single family. According to NDTV, the incident took place around 2:00am near Shambhupura village when their speeding "Cruiser" vehicle collided with a parked truck on the roadside. The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan.
Aftermath
Names of deceased family members
The deceased have been identified as Usha Bai, Sushila, Kailash, Sanvi, Sajjan, Anita, Babulal, Jahnavi and Madhavi.
Six other family members who were injured in the accident were transported to New Medical College Hospital by ambulance.
A medical team is present at the hospital to provide care to the victims.
Official response
Driver may have dozed off, probe on
City Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam and Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi reached the accident site and hospital to take stock of the situation.
Joshi described the incident as "deeply tragic and painful," adding that post-mortem procedures for those deceased are underway.
Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, but investigations are ongoing.
Family's response
Family member recounts incident
A family member said they were traveling in three vehicles from Khatu Shyam toward Dhar when two vehicles fell behind. The third vehicle, which met with the accident, moved ahead.
"We got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred," the survivor said. "The car had crashed, and they had brought him to the hospital."