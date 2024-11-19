Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tirumala temple board has proposed transferring non-Hindu employees and banning political speeches, with legal consequences for violations.

The TTD board announced some major decisions

'Transfer non-Hindus, ban political speeches...': Tirumala temple board's new proposals

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:43 am Nov 19, 202410:43 am

What's the story The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which manages the Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh, has announced some major decisions. These were taken during its first meeting under new chairman BR Naidu. The board plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to cut down darshan waiting time from as much as 30 hours to two-three hours. For this, a panel of experts will be formed to look into ways to simplify the process using advanced technology.

Policy changes

TTD to transfer non-Hindu employees, ban political statements

Additionally, the TTD has decided to transfer non-Hindu employees from temple administration. Naidu said, "We shall write to the state government for taking an appropriate decision about the non-Hindus working in Tirumala." The board hopes to absorb these employees into other government departments or offer them a voluntary retirement scheme. A ban on political statements at Tirumala has also been imposed with legal action threatened against violators.

Quality and finance

TTD addresses laddu quality concerns, plans financial changes

The TTD board has also decided to procure superior ghee for prasad preparation, putting an end to concerns over laddu quality. This decision comes after a controversy earlier this year over alleged contamination of ingredients used in laddus. In terms of financial management, TTD will shift its deposits from private banks to nationalized banks for better security. The board also resolved to abolish the SRIVANI Trust and merge its funds with TTD accounts.

Administrative decisions

TTD announces administrative changes, rewards employees

Among other administrative changes, the TTD board has also announced clearing debris at Tirumala's dumping yard within four months and canceling land allotments that violated TTD rules. A 10% increase in cash rewards was also approved for employees who provided special services during the annual Brahmotsavam festival. These decisions are part of the board's broader strategy to improve temple management and maintain religious sanctity, reports said.