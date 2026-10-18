Travancore Devaswom Board names new chiefs at Sabarimala, Malikappuram
Sabarimala's Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple just got new chief priests: Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri and A Damodaran Namboothiri.
Their names were picked in a traditional draw of lots held by the Travancore Devaswom Board on Sunday morning, October 18, 2026.
They will officially step into their roles on November 16, on the eve of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.
Priests appointed after repeated attempts
Both priests have been hoping for this role for years. Subrahmanyan finally made it on his third try, while Damodaran's name came up after five attempts.
For them, it is a huge spiritual honor, and they are genuinely excited to serve during one of Kerala's busiest pilgrimage seasons.
The selection process was closely watched by temple officials, especially since there has been a big jump in devotees visiting since monthly pujas started up again this October.