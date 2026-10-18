Travancore Devaswom Board names new chiefs at Sabarimala, Malikappuram

Sabarimala's Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple just got new chief priests: Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri and A Damodaran Namboothiri.

Their names were picked in a traditional draw of lots held by the Travancore Devaswom Board on Sunday morning, October 18, 2026.

They will officially step into their roles on November 16, on the eve of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.