Travancore Devaswom Board unveils Sabarimala life cover ₹2L premiums covered

Heading to Sabarimala this season? The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) just launched a first-of-its-kind life insurance scheme for pilgrims.

If something unfortunate happens during the pilgrimage, families will receive ₹2 lakh, with all premiums covered by TDB itself.

As TDB President K Jayakumar put it, "It is for the first time that life insurance coverage is being introduced for Sabarimala pilgrims. Accident insurance coverage was provided to pilgrims earlier. It is a landmark decision, and I consider it an achievement of our board," said TDB president K Jayakumar.