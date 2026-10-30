Travancore Devaswom Board unveils Sabarimala life cover ₹2L premiums covered
Heading to Sabarimala this season? The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) just launched a first-of-its-kind life insurance scheme for pilgrims.
If something unfortunate happens during the pilgrimage, families will receive ₹2 lakh, with all premiums covered by TDB itself.
As TDB President K Jayakumar put it, "It is for the first time that life insurance coverage is being introduced for Sabarimala pilgrims. Accident insurance coverage was provided to pilgrims earlier. It is a landmark decision, and I consider it an achievement of our board," said TDB president K Jayakumar.
TDB readies Sabarimala: 2L prasadam daily
With the pilgrimage season starting November 17, TDB is currently producing Aravana prasadam at 2 lakh tins daily and adding a new unit soon.
They're also finishing up infrastructure upgrades expected to be completed before November 10 and reception desks would be set up at Nilakkal and Pampa to make the journey smoother for everyone.