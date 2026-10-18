Truck in Gwalior kills at least 12 Navratri devotees
India
A devastating accident struck early Sunday near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
Around 1:30am a truck loaded with paddy lost control on a steep slope, broke through police barricades, and crashed into a crowd of Navratri devotees.
At least 12 people died and several others were injured. Emergency teams quickly took the injured to local hospitals.
Gwalior police launch crash probe
Authorities have launched an investigation to figure out how the truck bypassed safety measures.
According to Gwalior's police chief, Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital, with several in critical condition.
An RTO team is checking the truck for mechanical issues while medical teams continue caring for those hurt in this heartbreaking incident.