NYT calls Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe 'rockstar;' he reacts

Late last month, the BBC also reported on Mundhe in an article titled "Why some Indian civil servants become heroes for doing their jobs."

The BBC reported that Mundhe's popularity indicates a larger trend: when routine government functions such as inspections and enforcement are done visibly and consistently, they can seem extraordinary to citizens used to bureaucratic delays or weak enforcement.

"That is what leadership in public life should ultimately be about...It's about the public good," Mundhe responded then.