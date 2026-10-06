NYT calls Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe 'rockstar;' he reacts
What's the story
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has made headlines for his crackdown on food safety violations in the state, has grabbed the attention of The New York Times. Titled "In India, a food safety inspector is a rock star," the article says, "No business appears to escape Mundhe's attention." "Diners revere him, and owners fear him," the secondary title goes on. The report highlighted how Mundhe's campaign has brought unusually high visibility to routine food safety enforcement.
Twitter Post
Check out article here
Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference.— Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) October 5, 2026
Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust.
When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin… pic.twitter.com/8c1NRs4t7z
Governance spotlight
Mundhe's fame reflects larger trend in governance
Late last month, the BBC also reported on Mundhe in an article titled "Why some Indian civil servants become heroes for doing their jobs."
The BBC reported that Mundhe's popularity indicates a larger trend: when routine government functions such as inspections and enforcement are done visibly and consistently, they can seem extraordinary to citizens used to bureaucratic delays or weak enforcement.
"That is what leadership in public life should ultimately be about...It's about the public good," Mundhe responded then.
Official reaction
Good governance is not about making headlines: Mundhe
Mundhe shared the NYT article on his X profile, like he did with the BBC article, writing, "Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference."
"When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent," he said, "institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works."
"The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra."
Career highlights
Who is the 'Singham' of Maharashtra?
Often dubbed 'Singham' or 'Nayak,' Mundhe is one of Maharashtra's most recognizable IAS officers, known for his uncompromising and fiercely independent nature.
He hails from a small farming family and cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004 with an All India Rank of 20.
Over the years, he has served in several key positions across Maharashtra, including as Assistant Collector, District Collector, and Municipal Commissioner, among others.
Enforcement campaign
Mundhe has been on rampage since taking over
Since taking over as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, Mundhe has launched an aggressive enforcement drive.
Between September 23 and 27, he suspended food licenses or registration certificates and seized 50,601.78kg of food stock worth ₹1.19 crore in a statewide festive-season crackdown.
The FDA also suspended licenses or registration certificates of establishments across Mumbai, Konkan division, Pune division and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division including popular spots like Kyani & Co. Colaba Sweet Mart, among others.