Tummala Nageswara Rao seeks central support as Telangana faces drought
Telangana is facing a tough drought, with 315 out of 621 mandals struggling due to lack of rain.
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has reached out to the central government for quick support, highlighting the need for job programs and water-saving projects to help farmers get through this rough patch.
Telangana agriculture minister seeks irrigation funds
Rao is pushing for more funds for micro-irrigation tools and inter-cropping seed.
He also wants the Center to remove limits on buying crops like maize and jowar at minimum prices, so farmers don't lose out.
Plus, he's calling for fairer fertilizer prices and rationalize the prices of fertilizers and subsidies, especially since El Nino has made things worse.
The state will launch a khet bachao abhiyaan (save the farms campaign) from October 22-30 to help farmers adapt and protect their crops.