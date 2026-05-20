Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar deaths spotlight dowry, domestic violence
India
Two deaths, Twisha Sharma, 33, and Deepika Nagar, 25, have put the spotlight back on domestic violence and dowry harassment in India.
While Sharma's family called her death a tragic accident, neighbors suspected abuse.
In Nagar's case, her in-laws said it was suicide, but her parents believe she faced dowry-related harassment and foul play.
Activists call for enforcement in India
These cases highlight a bigger issue: many Indian housewives die under suspicious circumstances that are often brushed off as accidents or suicides.
Experts say emotional and physical abuse is still a huge problem, with mental health struggles like depression often ignored.
Activists are calling for better enforcement of domestic violence laws and more support for women facing harassment at home.