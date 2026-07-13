Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils ₹5L/cr UP road package
India
Big news for Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just revealed road projects worth a massive ₹5 lakh crore.
At an event in Lucknow, he kicked off three new National Highway projects (over ₹4,850 crore) and promised the ₹5 lakh crore package would be up and running within two years.
UP officials approve ₹50K-60K cr projects
Gadkari called Uttar Pradesh the "heart of India," saying better roads will mean more jobs, smoother travel, and bigger exports.
He's also looking at cool options like electric ropeways and elevated electric busses.
After talks with state officials, another ₹50,000 to 60,000 crore in new projects got the green light, so expect some major changes on the ground soon.