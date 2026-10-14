United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visiting Jamnagar refinery

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar during his October 17-22, 2026, tour, hoping to level up energy cooperation between the US and India.

He'll be meeting top officials and business leaders, with a special focus on Jamnagar's massive refinery, the world's largest single-site facility, which can process 1.4 million barrels of crude oil a day, to talk about boosting strategic ties.