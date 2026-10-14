United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visiting Jamnagar refinery
India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar during his October 17-22, 2026, tour, hoping to level up energy cooperation between the US and India.
He'll be meeting top officials and business leaders, with a special focus on Jamnagar's massive refinery, the world's largest single-site facility, which can process 1.4 million barrels of crude oil a day, to talk about boosting strategic ties.
Marco Rubio's 2nd India trip
This is Rubio's second trip to India since May, showing how serious both countries are about working together.
The visit follows recent moves like Reliance Industries investing in a major refinery project in Texas, highlighting growing business and energy connections between the US and India.