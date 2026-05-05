UP scraps mandatory prepaid smart meters, reverts to postpaid billing

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to discontinue the mandatory use of prepaid smart meters for electricity consumers. The decision was taken after several complaints about technical glitches, inflated bills, and delays in service restoration. Around 75 lakh connections that were moved to prepaid mode over the last year will be reverted to postpaid.

Meter update New connections will still be issued with smart meters Despite the rollback of prepaid meters, new electricity connections will still be issued with smart meters, albeit in postpaid mode. The decision comes after widespread protests from consumers over issues like inflated bills and delays in service restoration. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had formed a high-level committee to look into these concerns during the election period.

Billing details Monthly bills via SMS, WhatsApp Energy Minister AK Sharma announced that all smart meters will now work in postpaid mode, with monthly bills sent through SMS and WhatsApp. "The billing cycle will remain similar to the earlier postpaid system. Consumers will receive monthly bills through SMS and WhatsApp and will be given adequate time to make payments," Sharma said. Under the new system, electricity bills will be generated from the first to the last day of each month and delivered by the 10th.

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Payment access Consumers get 15 days to pay bills Consumers will have 15 days from the billing date to make payments, with the due date clearly mentioned. Those who don't receive their bills can access them through WhatsApp chatbots using their connection number or lodge complaints through the 1912 helpline portal. The government has also directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and immediate replacement of faulty transformers.

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