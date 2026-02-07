UPI is going live in Malaysia: What it means
UPI, India's popular digital payments platform, is set to launch in Malaysia—announced by Prime Minister Modi during his visit.
This move aims to make life easier for Indian travelers and strengthen ties between the two countries, which was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.
A look at benefits
With UPI rolling out in Malaysia (thanks to a tie-up between NIPL and Razorpay Curlec), Indian tourists can pay at local shops straight from their UPI apps—no need for international cards.
This should make trips smoother for Indian travelers.
Globally, UPI is live in multiple countries and has recorded very large transaction volumes in recent periods.