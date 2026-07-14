US 'ex-Navy' caught near Nepal border without passport
What's the story
A United States national, who claims to be a former US Navy and Special Forces serviceman, was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. The man, identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown from California, was detained by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel during a routine patrol in the Mainihwa area on Saturday. He was allegedly trying to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents.
Travel details
Brown was trying to enter Nepal
Officials said Brown had traveled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border, intending to enter Nepal when he was intercepted by SSB personnel.
According to PTI, Brown attempted to flee after being stopped, but SSB personnel chased him down and took him into custody.
During a search, authorities recovered ₹31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from him.
He couldn't produce any valid travel documents for his stay in India or travel to Nepal.
Entry claims
Brown entered India from Sri Lanka via sea
Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said Brown had entered India via a sea route in November 2025. He has been living in Goa since then.
Siddharth said, "On July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorization."
He added, "During questioning, he revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he lost his passport. He subsequently reached Sri Lanka via a sea route and arrived in India."
Twitter Post
Video shows capture
अमेरिकी नागरिक Jordan Brown को भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर बिना वैध Travel Documents के नेपाल में घुसने की कोशिश करते हुए गिरफ्तार किया गया। उसने दावा किया कि वह U.S. Navy और Special Forces में काम कर चुका है।पहले भी भारत-म्यांमार सीमा से सटे इलाकों में कई विदेशी नागरिकों को पकड़ा गया है pic.twitter.com/2z91iXoJHY— Bimal Sharma (@BimalSharm50754) July 14, 2026
Ongoing probe
Investigators probing his claims of visiting nearly 70 countries
TOI, citing Sonauli Station House Officer Mahendra Mishra, said Brown gave investigators contradictory statements about his identity, travel history, and purpose of visiting Nepal.
He claimed to have traveled to nearly 70 countries and arrived in India from Bali, Indonesia, in May.
He also claimed he studied at the University of California and served in the US Navy and Special Forces for six years before leaving military service around two years ago.
Personal details
Married to an Indian woman, has an acquaintance in Nepal
Brown also claimed to have married an Indian woman from Uttarakhand in October 2024 after meeting her in Italy three years ago. He said she works as a yoga instructor.
He claimed he was traveling to Nepal to meet a Nepalese national named "Naz," whom he met in Goa.
When asked why he was not carrying a passport, he said it was with an acquaintance in Bengaluru, but no verifiable details were provided about this person.
Arrest
Brown has been sent to jail
Brown has since been arrested and sent to jail.
The arrest comes just months after another American, Matthew VanDyke, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with six Ukrainian mercenaries near the Myanmar border.
They were produced before the Patiala House Court on July 3.
The accused allegedly entered India on tourist visas before traveling through Mizoram into Myanmar, where they came into contact with armed groups to train them in drone warfare against the Myanmar military junta.