US 'ex-Navy' caught near Nepal border without passport

Officials said Brown had traveled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border, intending to enter Nepal when he was intercepted by SSB personnel.

According to PTI, Brown attempted to flee after being stopped, but SSB personnel chased him down and took him into custody.

During a search, authorities recovered ₹31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from him.

He couldn't produce any valid travel documents for his stay in India or travel to Nepal.